The actress has revealed her husband Benji Madden is an "amazing father"

Cameron Diaz opens up about becoming a mother for the first time

Cameron Diaz has finally opened up about becoming a mother for the first time.

The actress and her husband Benji Madden welcomed their daughter, Raddix Chloe Wildflower Madden, into the world in December.

Cameron revealed that she loves being a mother, and hailed parenthood as “the best thing ever.”

“I love being a mother. It’s the best, best, best part of my life,” she admitted.

Speaking to Who What Wear CEO Katherine Power on her friend’s Instagram Live, the 47-year-old praised her husband and said she feels “lucky” because he’s such a hands-on father.

“After we do bath time with our baby and we put her to sleep, Benji puts her to bed, he’s so good. He’s such an amazing father. I’m so lucky he’s my baby’s father,” she confessed.

“He’s incredible. He puts her down and I go into the kitchen and I pour myself a nice glass of red wine. I start my cooking, I put on my show, whatever it is.”

The blonde beauty also admitted the coronavirus lockdown hasn’t affected her life in a major way, as she has been “living a quarantine life” since her daughter was born.

“I’ve kinda been living a quarantine life anyhow because I have a three month old, three-and-a-half month,” she revealed.

“So my life has been completely quiet and still for the last few months.”

“But at the same time it’s crazy that you can’t go out to the world right now,” she said.

The couple announced their baby’s arrival on Instagram back in January.

View this post on Instagram ❤️❤️❤️ @benjaminmadden A post shared by Cameron Diaz (@camerondiaz) on Jan 3, 2020 at 10:20am PST

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast the girls are reminiscing over their own Leaving Cert drama, giving their top TV picks and chatting about the biggest stories of the week.

Plus Ali announces our brand new Patreon platform, which you can sign up to right HERE.

Become a Patron!