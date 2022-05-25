Caitlyn Jenner ‘wasn’t invited’ to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Italian wedding

Caitlyn Jenner reportedly did not receive an invite to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Italian wedding.

The couple tied the knot in front of their family and friends at Castello Brown in Portofino, Italy on Sunday evening, but there was no sign of Caitlyn at the star-studded event.

According to TMZ, Kourtney did not feel it was necessary to invite her step-father Caitlyn (formerly Bruce) because they don’t converse often.

Caitlyn was not the only Kardashian-Jenner family member to miss the event as Kourtney’s brother Rob was also MIA.

A source close to Rob told E! News: “Rob didn’t feel comfortable attending Kourtney’s wedding because he doesn’t like a spectacle. It’s just not his thing, and he’s become an extremely private person.”

“Kourtney and the entire family completely understand. Kourtney didn’t expect Rob to attend and knows she has his support either way.”

The insider continued: “Rob likes to stay out of the spotlight and keep to himself. He will make appearances at more private low-key events but doesn’t like to be around the cameras and at events like this.” A second source explained that while Rob missed his sister’s star-studded wedding, he “is excited to celebrate with Kourtney and Travis when they return.” They added that Rob “was missed, but there in spirit.” Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick, who she shares three children with, also skipped her wedding to Travis, as did Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble and Kylie Jenner’s beau Travis Scott. However, Kourtney’s sisters Kim, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie and Kendall Jenner all made it to the stunning Italian ceremony, and they watched on as their mother Kris walked her eldest daughter down the aisle. Travis’ daughter Alabama Barker, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23, served as bridesmaids for the occasion while Kourtney’s daughter Penelope Disick, 9, was the flower girl and son Reign Disick, 7, was the ring bearer. Travis’ son Landon Barker, 18, and Kourtney’s oldest child Mason Disick, 12, were also on hand to celebrate their parents.

Before travelling to Italy, Kourtney and Travis legally wed at a courthouse in Santa Barbara last Sunday, just one month after their “practice wedding” in Las Vegas.

The couple exchanged vows with a small number of people in attendance, including her grandmother MJ and Travis’ father Randy as witnesses.

Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 46, started dating at the end of 2020, and got engaged last October on a beach in Santa Barbara.