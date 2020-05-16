Brody Jenner sparks rumours he’s reunited with his ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter

Have these two reignited their romance?

Brody Jenner has sparked rumours that he’s reunited with his ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Instagram, Kaitlynn shared a photo of her posing on a bench, and Brody can be seen taking the picture in a window reflection.

Kaitlynn cheekily tagged Brody in the post, and added the caption: “Reprised his role for the day.”

The reality stars famously split in August 2019, and not long after, Kaitlynn briefly dated Miley Cyrus – following her separation from Liam Hemsworth.

Brody and Kaitlynn tied the knot during an intimate ceremony in Bali back in 2018.

However, the couple were never legally married in the United States, as they never filed for a marriage certificate in California.

