Brody Jenner engaged to pregnant girlfriend Tia Blanco

Brody Jenner has announced his engagement to his pregnant girlfriend Tia Blanco.

The reality star has been dating the pro surfer since early 2022, and the couple announced their pregnancy in January.

Brody, 39, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a sweet video of him proposing to Tia at their baby shower.

Moments before getting down on one knee, The Hills star said to guests: “I just want to thank you all for coming here. and we really appreciate it. Love you all. And cheers.”

Brody then told attendees he had “one more thing” in store, and he then popped the question to Tia.

He captioned the post: “Can’t wait to love you forever 💍”

Brody officially confirmed his romance with Tia last June, when he shared a sweet selfie of them on his Instagram Story.

The couple first sparked romance rumours in April 2022, when eagle-eyed fans spotted they both shared photos from the same waterfall in Hawaii within hours of each other.

According to TMZ, Brooklyn met Tia while vacationing in Hawaii, where the surfer lives part-time.

Tia is a two-time gold medalist in the ISA World Surfing Games, and was named the winner of the ABC surfing competition The Ultimate Surfer alongside Zeke Lau in September 2021.

Before he started dating Tia, Brody was in a relationship with his The Hills: New Beginnings co-star Kaitlynn Carter, who recently welcomed her second child with her boyfriend Kristopher Brock.