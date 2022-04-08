Broadway show gets cancelled after lead actress Sarah Jessica Parker tests positive for Covid-19

Ad
Broadway show Plaza Suite has been cancelled after lead actress Sarah Jessica Parker tested positive for Covid-19.

The actress and her husband Matthew Broderick, who also stars in the play, have both tested positive for the virus.

The show’s producers said in a statement on Thursday: “With both Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker positive for COVID, tonight’s performance of ‘Plaza Suite’ is cancelled.”

“The producers apologize for the inconvenience this has caused audience members. Ticket holders should contact their point of sale to reschedule for a future performance or obtain a refund.”

“Everyone wishes Matthew and Sarah Jessica a speedy recovery,” they added.

SJP and Matthew celebrated 24 years of marriage in December and have three children together: James, Marion and Tabitha.

