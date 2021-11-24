Britney Spears teases appearance in The Weeknd’s new TV series

Britney Spears has dropped a major hint she’s set to appear in The Weeknd’s new TV series.

The Star Boy singer co-created and will star in the six-part drama series called ‘The Idol’, which centers on a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult, who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol.

According to Variety, HBO has officially ordered the series, which will also star Lily-Rose Depp, Suzanna Son, Melanie Liburd, Tunde Adebimpe, Steve Zissis, Troye Sivan, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Nico Hiraga and Anne Heche.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, pop star Britney teased she too would be starring in the show.

Alongside a photo of a cat and a glass of red wine, the 39-year-old wrote: “I just shot a movie titled ‘THE IDOL’ … it’s guaranteed to have hits and a lot bright pics to put in my beautiful family’s faces !!!!!”

“I hope you guys are having a merry ole jolly time cause I sure am !!!! If I go quiet from time to time, you can catch me with this cat somewhere 😜😹🤪 !!!!⁣”

One fan commented on the post: “Like The Weeknd’s show on HBO??”

Another asked: “the movie the weeknd is doing???? 😍😍”

It comes after Britney celebrated the end of her 13-year conservatorship, after it was terminated earlier this month.

Britney’s conservatorship was terminated two months after her father, Jamie Spears, was forced to step down as her conservator.

The Toxic singer, who is engaged to Sam Asghari, filed a petition to replace her father Jamie as the conservator of her estate in July.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, Britney’s estate is worth $57.4 million – which includes $2.7 million in cash assets, and $54.7 million in non-cash assets.

The mother-of-two was placed under a conservatorship after she suffered an alleged breakdown in 2008.

A conservatorship is granted to those who are incapable of making decisions, such as people with mental disabilities.

The arrangement put her estate, financial assets, and some personal assets under the control of her father Jamie, and lawyer Andrew Wallet – who later resigned from the role.