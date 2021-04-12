Britney Spears sparks further confusion with cryptic ‘red’ posts

The pop star has been sharing a series of social media posts about the colour "red"

Britney Spears has sparked further confusion with her cryptic “red” posts.

Last month, the singer shared multiple posts about the colour “red”, but fans noted some of the posts did not contain any red in them.

On Friday, the pop star teased: “RED is coming to theaters near you 🎥🍿🎬 …. KIDDING folks … but don’t forget Just A Touch of Rose 🌹 🌼🌹⭐️💥🌟👗👙👠👛👒💅💅🧚‍♀️💋💋👄😈😈😈💕💕🌼👗👗🧚‍♀️ !!!!!”

Britney later shared a photo of herself wearing fingerless red gloves under a sheer black top, captioning the post: “RED IS HERE 💋💋💋 !!!!”

Taking to the comment section, fans questioned what “red” project meant, with one asking: “What exactly is RED? 🥴”

A second user commented: “Britney what’s happening?” while a third wrote: “Use me as the ‘I don’t understand’ button.”

Last month, Britney shared a photo of herself dressed in black, captioned: “Twisted Elegance … introducing RED !!!!”, followed by a video captioned: “No lipstick … blush … or foundation cause I was in a rush … but you get the idea !!!!! RED !!!!!”

The 39-year-old then shared a photo of a pair of lips wearing red lipstick, along with two fingernails coated in red nail polish, captioned: “RED ”

Later, the songstress posted a photo of a red fridge and wrote: “RED !!!!!”

Amid the #FreeBritney movement, fans have shared conspiracy theories about the pop star’s social media posts – which they believe are monitored by a group of people.

One theory suggested Britney has been “asking for help” by leaving cryptic messages in her Instagram captions.

Back in February, Britney’s social media manager Cassie Petrey slammed claims the singer is “asking for help” via secret messages.

She said: “It’s been easy for me to overlook some of the nasty comments that have been thrown my way over the years – because I know deep down it’s all out of love for one of the greatest pop stars of all time. However, there are a lot of inaccurate theories out there about how Britney Spears’ social media operates.”

“Britney creates her own posts and writes her own captions for Instagram. She finds the google images, Pinterest images, quotes, memes, and everything else herself. Nobody is suggesting any of that stuff to her.”

“Britney is not ‘asking for help’ or leaving secret messages in her social media. She is literally just living her life and trying to have fun on Instagram. She has a team to help strategize, like any major celebrity generally does at this point in her career.”

