Britney Spears sparks concern as she deletes her Instagram page again after marrying Sam Asghari

Britney Spears has sparked concern after she deleted her Instagram page once again, following her wedding to Sam Asghari.

The 40-year-old is no stranger to deactivating her Instagram account, as back in September she decided to take a break from the app after announcing her engagement.

However, this hasn’t stopped concerned fans from questioning why her page no longer appears when her name is searched.

Taking to Twitter, one panicked user wrote: “Omfg what is happening? #whereisbritney ? @britneyspears Instagram account was deactivated!!!!?????”

Another user commented, “Am I the only one that can’t find britney spears account on instagram?”

A third fan wrote: “@britneyspears what happened too Britney’s Instagram.”

While a fourth also added: “Sorry to bring this up. Did instagram ban you @britneyspears I truly hope not but it seem your page is gone.”

The news of the Toxic singer’s account being deleted comes after she and her beau exchanged vows at her home in Los Angeles on June 9, after five years together.

Breaking her silence for the first time since their wedding, the 40-year old wrote on Instagram: “Wow !!! Holy holy crap !!! WE DID IT !!! WE GOT MARRIED 👰🏼‍♀️ !!! Gggggeeeeezzzzz !!!”

The singer dubbed her wedding “the most spectacular day”, before she confessed, “I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me … WE’RE GETTING MARRIED 💍 !!! I had a panic attack and then got it together 🙄🙄 🙄.”

The couple wed at a location that looked as though it was pulled straight from a fairytale.

A white carriage, draped in light pink flowers and pulled by a white horse, waited outside the ivy-clad old-stonework building in which they exchanged their vows.

Britney continued: “The crew who created our home into literally a dream castle were fantastic !!!”

“The ceremony was a dream and the party was even better 🎉 !!! So many incredible people came to our wedding and I’m still in shock 😱 !!!,” the singer continued.

The star-studded guest list included Drew Barrymore, Maria Menounos, Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton, Madonna, Zendaya, Selena Gomez, Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow.

The fashion mogul herself, Donnatella Versace, who designed Britney’s wedding look also attended the event.

“Thank you @donatella_versace for designing my dress … I felt so beautiful 😊,” she gushed.

Britney wore a custom-made Versace dress for the occasion, which featured a modest bodice, thigh-high slit and lengthy train.

The singer paired the dress with a white satin-edged veil, pearl-beaded mesh gloves and 62 carats’ worth of diamonds.

In addition to dressing Britney for her ceremony, Versace also provided her with three separate looks for her reception; a red-hot fringed mini dress, a black-blazer style mini dress, and a two-toned look.

The singers two kids – Sean, 16, and Jayden 15 – who she shares with her ex-husband Kevin Federline did not attend the wedding.

Also not in attendance were the singer’s parents, Jamie and Lynne, and her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears.

Back in April, Britney and Sam announced they were expecting their first child together.

However, just one month later, they shared the heartbreaking news that they had lost their “miracle baby”.

The singer and the model have been dating since 2016, after meeting on the set of her Slumber Party music video.