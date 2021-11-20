Britney Spears slams Christina Aguilera for ‘refusing to speak’ about her terminated conservatorship

Britney Spears has slammed her former friend Christina Aguilera for “refusing to speak” about her terminated conservatorship.

Earlier this week, the Dirrty singer was asked if she’s spoken to Britney since she was freed from her conservatorship during an interview on the red carpet at the Latin Grammy Awards.

In a clip from the interview, a member of Christina’s team jumped in and said: “No we’re not doing that tonight, I’m sorry, thank you though, bye!”

Before walking off, the 40-year-old pulled a face and said: “Can’t… but I’m happy for her.”

Clearly annoyed by Christina’s response, Britney posted a clip of the interview on her Instagram Story on Friday night, and slammed her former friend for not speaking up.

The pop singer wrote: “I love and adore everyone who supported me…but refusing to speak when you know the truth is equivalent to a lie!!!!”

“13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is it such a hard topic for people to talk about??? I’m the one who went through it!!!! All the supporters who spoke up and supported me thank you…yes I do matter!!!!!”

The news comes just months after Christina showed her support for Britney on social media, and called her treatment under the conservatorship “unacceptable”.

After slamming Christina on her Instagram Story, Britney then posted a clip of Lady Gaga being asked about her conservatorship while doing press for her new film House Of Gucci.

In the clip, Gaga said: “The way she was treated in this business was really wrong. And the way that women are treated in the music industry is something that I wish would change.”

“I think that she will forever be an inspiration to women,” she added.

The 39-year-old wrote: “Thank you @ladygaga for genuinely taking your time to say something so kind. You made me cry!!! I love you!!!”

After Britney’s conservatorship was terminated on November 12, Lady Gaga posted a tribute to her on social media.

She wrote: “I have loved @britneyspears her whole career. I looked up to her, admired her strength — she empower so many people and still does.”

“I couldn’t be more happy for you today. You never deserved what happened, Thank God 4 today. you’re a superstar and a super-human being I LOVE YOU.”

