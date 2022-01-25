Britney Spears shares photos from her holiday to Hawaii with fiancé Sam Asghari

Britney Spears has shared photos from her holiday to Hawaii with her fiancé Sam Asghari.

The singer, who announced her engagement to her model beau in September last year, jetted off to Maui for a relaxing break away amid the recent drama with her sister Jamie Lynn.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the 40-year-old posted a series of photos with her husband-to-be, including a snap of them by the sea and selfies in a jacuzzi.

“Here are a couple of moments from our trip to Maui 🌊☀️👙 !!!!!,” she wrote.

Britney also shared a video of herself sunbathing, and captioned the clip: “I think I have a small bug … the only thing that is similar to this feeling is when I was pregnant 🤰… it’s the nausea 🤢 that is the worst …”

“It’s like I can’t wake up so I go to the gym trying to wake my system up !!! It’s like clock work ⏰ … I break my first sweat then I go to the bathroom and throw up 🤮…”

“It’s absolutely horrible but then I stay at the gym because I don’t want to go home and lay sick in bed …. I keep going and night I go dancing 💃🏻 and my system starts to get clarity …”

The mother-of-two continued: “Dude … this has been going on for a month and if someone has this you’re not alone !!! I’ve lost 2 pounds and that’s a lot for my body …”

“I wake up and my body is so little yet the war dog media hiding outside my room put me on defense just like they always have … so if you’re outside my room trying to get another cheap shot of me … please go f*** yourself and leave me alone !!!! I should be able to run around naked if I choose to … Have a good day folks !!!”

“I will say I am grateful for the food in Maui 🏝 and this cool hotel … I just wish the sneaky paps would fuck off 🙄🙄🙄⁣ Pss … Aloha 🌺 although the paps are horrible, Maui is absolutely pure magic 🪄… Thank you dear Jesus for this magical place.”

Britney and Sam, 27, have been dating since 2016 – after they met on the set of a music video.

Britney announced her engagement to Sam on September 12, 2021.

Alongside a video of her showing off her diamond ring, the Toxic singer wrote on Instagram: “I can’t f***ing believe it 💍💍💍💍💍💍❣️!!!!!!”