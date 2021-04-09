Britney Spears shares her joy after receiving Covid vaccine with boyfriend Sam Asghari

The singer has reassured fans she felt "nothing"

Britney Spears has shared her joy after receiving the coronavirus vaccine with her boyfriend Sam Asghari.

In a video posted on Instagram, the 39-year-old told fans she felt “fine” after the jab.

In the short clip, Britney’s beau Sam asked her: “Ok, so what did you think of the vaccine?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

The popstar replied: “Ok so the people on the Internet said it was really bad, like a bullet going through your arm, it was not.”

“I felt nothing I’m fine and I hope I continue to stay fine,” she added, before giving Sam a high five.

She captioned the video: “Got the COVID vaccine 😳💉 …. Great success 😂 …. High-five 🖐🏻 !!!!!! @samasghari.”

The news comes after Britney recently responded to rumours about her social media posts.

Amid the #FreeBritney movement, fans have shared conspiracy theories about the pop star’s Instagram posts – with one theory suggesting she doesn’t write her own captions.

Adding fuel to the fire, the singer’s former makeup artist Billy Brasfield claimed she told him that she was not responsible for her recent post addressing the Framing Britney Spears documentary.

Speaking to TMZ last week, the 39-year-old said: “No, I’m not talking to him at all. I write my posts. I’m not sure who he is talking to, but I am not talking to Billy B.”

Ad

The Instagram post in question saw Britney speak out about the recent New York Times documentary about her rise to stardom, and the events that led to her ongoing conservatorship battle.

Alongside a video of her dancing, Britney wrote: “My life has always been very speculated … watched … and judged really my whole life !!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

“For my sanity I need to dance to @iamstevent every night of my life to feel wild and human and alive !!! I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people !!!”

Ad

“It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I’ve always been so judged… insulted… and embarrassed by the media… and I still am till this day !!!! As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people !!!”

“I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in … I cried for two weeks and well …. I still cry sometimes !!!!”

She added: “I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy … love … and happiness !!!! Every day dancing brings me joy !!! I’m not here to be perfect … perfect is boring … I’m here to pass on kindness !!!!”

Ad

Back in February, Britney’s social media manager Cassie Petrey slammed claims the singer is “asking for help” via secret messages on Instagram. She wrote: “It’s been easy for me to overlook some of the nasty comments that have been thrown my way over the years – because I know deep down it’s all out of love for one of the greatest pop stars of all time.” “However, there are a lot of inaccurate theories out there about how Britney Spears’ social media operates.” Ad Cassie explained: “Britney creates her own posts and writes her own captions for Instagram. She finds the google images, Pinterest images, quotes, memes, and everything else herself. Nobody is suggesting any of that stuff to her.”

“Britney is not ‘asking for help’ or leaving secret messages in her social media. She is literally just living her life and trying to have fun on Instagram.”

“She has a team to help strategize, like any major celebrity generally does at this point in her career.”

Ad

Cassie also slammed another theory that she was hired by Britney’s business manager, and insisted she’s not involved in her conservatorship “in any way”.

“I was not hired by Britney via Lou Taylor,” she said. “That’s not how I met Britney and her team. This is another example of assumptions being made rather than understanding true facts.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cassie Petrey (@cassiepetrey)

Finishing her statement, Cassie told fans: “Just be nice. That’s all she really wants. Don’t bully her. She doesn’t deserve it.”

“She’s having fun creating posts and sharing images that she likes. That’s it. There’s not some secret agenda to it.”

“She’s just having a good time, and I hope this helps people see it for what it actually is.”