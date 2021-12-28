Britney Spears says her conservatorship made her ‘scared’ of people

Britney Spears has revealed her conservatorship made her “scared” of people.

The singer was placed under a conservatorship after she suffered an alleged breakdown in 2008.

A conservatorship is granted to those who are incapable of making decisions, such as people with mental disabilities.

The arrangement put her estate, financial assets, and some personal assets under the control of her father Jamie, and lawyer Andrew Wallet – who later resigned from the role.

The 40-year-old’s conservatorship was officially terminated by Judge Brenda Penny last month.

Taking to Instagram on Monday to speak out about her conservatorship, Britney wrote in a lengthy post: “From every angle I was being hurt for no reason and my family was hurting me. I went into a state of shock and the way I coped was being [in] fake denial. It was too much to really face.”

“I asked for 13 years to perform new songs and remixes of my old songs … I had two months off in between each show setting for four years in Vegas … and every time I asked I was told, ‘No…’!!!!’ … It was a set up to make me fail.”

“So much wasted time to only embarrass me and humiliate me and I guess it seems odd to most now why I don’t even do my music any more…”

“People have no idea the awful things that were done to me personally… and what I’ve been through I am scared of people and the business. They really hurt me. Not doing my music anymore is a way of saying ‘f*** you’ in a sense when it actually benefits my family by ignoring my real work.”

Britney continued: “I know the pain of not believing anymore and feeling so alone and even the arrogance of the world can test your faith. Trust me, I know and it’s not fun … Last year was growth for me… I still have a ways to go!!!”

“We are just people and I’m not superwoman but I do know what makes me happy and brings me joy and I try to meditate on those places and thoughts that enable me to experience it.”

“Honestly my family embarrassed me and hurt me deeply … so tooting my own horn and seeing my past accomplishments reflecting back at me actually helped. It’s a shame that people don’t like the truth!!!! I’d get more respect for doing a spread for Playboy than I would writing a book!!!!”

Britney opened up about the importance of prayer in her life, adding: “Sorry if I sound ignorant… I’m extremely insecure and I probably care too much so that’s all I got … PRAYER!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)