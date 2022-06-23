Britney Spears returns to Instagram to share update on married life

Britney Spears has returned to Instagram to give an update on her married life, after sparking concern amongst fans last week.

At the start of the month, the singer and her long-term love Sam Asghari exchanged vows at her home in LA in front of of an intimate ceremony of just 60 guests.

However, just days after her wedding the 40-year-old deleted her Instagram account, to the surprise of her 41 million followers.

In her return to Instagram, the blonde posed in a colourful two piece swimsuit and yellow glasses in her back garden pool.

She revealed the couple haven’t been on their honeymoon yet, as they just “got married and moved into a new house.”

“it’s so weird I wake up and everything is new … new pool … new kitchen … new bed … I think I’m in shock !!!,” she said as she candidly explained they’re still “figuring out a couple of things.”

Britney had been the subject of multiple controversies in the weeks prior to deleting her Instagram account.

Firstly, she spoke out against her family’s alleged treatment of her throughout her conservatorship, which ended in November 2021.

The singer didn’t invite her immediate family members to her wedding, including her father and mother Jamie and Lynne, her younger sister Jamie Lynn, and her older brother Bryan.

The 40-year-old’s ex-husband Jason Alexander was charged with trespassing, battery and vandalism after crashing the couple’s wedding.

Britney said of her return to Instagram: “yes I will keep sharing … it keeps me on track … my family has always had a way of letting me know … well I guess I have a pretty good way as well !!!”

The singer and the model started dating 2016, after meeting on the set of her Slumber Party music video.

The couple got engaged in September 2021, before tying the knot in June 2022.