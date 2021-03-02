Britney Spears reflects on the ‘craziness’ of the past year – amid ongoing legal battle

Britney Spears reflects on the ‘craziness’ of the past year – amid...

Britney Spears has reflected on the “craziness” of the past year, amid her ongoing legal battle.

The singer has dominated headlines in recent weeks, after the documentary Framing Britney Spears shed light on her conservatorship and the #FreeBritney movement.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the pop star revealed she was “devoted to healing” this year, and reminded herself that “it’s ok to cry”.

She wrote: “On all accounts of the craziness the past year … I feel like God’s tears have hit all of us with what the world has been through due to coronavirus !!!”

“This new year should be a year of cleansing our inner selves with meditation 🧘🏼‍♀️ … prayer 🙏🏼 … any kind of hobby that brings joy 💃🏼 … and being conscious of what we put in our bodies as well 🥗 !!!”

“This all helps us to have a clear mind … body … spirit and offers so much more clarity in our everyday lives !!!! This year I devote myself to lots of tea ☕️ and healing !!!!”

“I’m working on allowing myself to not be so strong all the time and to know it’s ok to cry !!!! I pray for deep healing this year for all of us and I hope we can all inspire each other !!!!”

“Again … BE KIND – PASS IT ON AMERICA 🌹🌹🌹!!!!” she concluded the post.

Britney was placed under a conservatorship after she suffered an alleged breakdown back in 2008.

A conservatorship is granted to those who are incapable of making decisions, such as people with mental disabilities.

The arrangement put her estate, financial assets, and some personal assets under the control of her father Jamie, and lawyer Andrew Wallet – who has since resigned from the role.

The singer’s conservatorship has been under review since 2019, after she accused her father of forcing her to enter a mental health facility.

In November last year, the songstress tried to have her father removed as her conservator, but her request was denied.

Instead, a judge named wealth management firm the Bessemer Trust as co-conservator of her estate, alongside her father.

Last month, Jamie failed to regain sole control of the singer’s estate, but remains a co-conservator.