Britney Spears introduces new addition to her family ahead of wedding to Sam Asghari

Britney Spears has introduced her fans to a new addition to her family.

The singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share an adorable video of her new puppy Sawyer, who she got in Hawaii while on a romantic holiday with her fiancé Sam Asghari.

The 40-year-old captioned the clip: “Geez …. can you have two loves of your lives because he comes in second !!!! I’m introducing the new edition to my family … his name is Sawyer and he’s a white Australian shepherd with blue eyes !!!!!”

Britney continued: “I found him in Maui like a dream and took him home with me immediately. It’s funny … he doesn’t talk back but it’s like he understands what I’m saying !!!!”

“I can talk to him for 30 min about potty training and rewarding him when he goes potty on the pad !!!! I think he understands me especially with those eyes 😍 … he makes my heart melt … he needs me and I like that !!!!!”

The songstress also revealed she got a new French cat, who she will introduce to her fans “later”.

Britney and Sam, 27, have been dating since 2016 – after they met on the set of a music video.

The singer announced her engagement to Sam on September 12, 2021.

Alongside a video of her showing off her diamond ring, Britney wrote on Instagram: “I can’t f***ing believe it 💍💍💍💍💍💍❣️!!!!!!”

Britney revealed in November that her wedding dress was being made “as we speak”, so her big day is coming up soon.

The pop star was briefly married to Jason Allen Alexander in 2004, before marrying Kevin Federline that same year.

The former couple split in 2007, and share two sons – Sean and Jayden.

