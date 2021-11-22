Britney Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari ‘throws shade’ at her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari appears to have thrown shade at her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake.
Britney and Justin famously dated from 1999 until their high-profile break up in 2002.
Over the weekend, Sam took to his Instagram Stories to share a screenshot of an article by Variety, which was titled: “Britney Spears’ Fiancé Sam Asghari Thanks Pop Singer for Helping Put His Acting Career ‘On the Map’.”
Sam wrote alongside the screenshot: “Bringing sexy back is cool And all but bringing (real) back in Hollywood is even sexier.”
Fans are convinced the comment was a reference to Justin’s 2006 hit song SexyBack.
In February this year, Justin officially apologized to his ex-girlfriend after The New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears was released.
After watching the film, fans were horrified by Justin’s treatment of Britney in the press, and the misogynistic comments he made about her in interviews after their break up.
The documentary backlash also caused fans to revisit the time Justin performed alongside Janet Jackson at the Super Bowl in 2004.
At the time, Janet faced intense scrutiny when her breast was accidentally exposed during their performance, and Justin was criticised for not speaking out to defend her.
Responding to the backlash in a statement shared on social media, Justin apologised to his former girlfriend Britney, and to Janet.
His statement read: “I’ve seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond. I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right.”
“I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.”
“I specifically want to apologise to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed.”
“I also feel compelled to respond, in part, because everyone involved deserves better and most importantly, because this is a larger conversation that I wholeheartedly want to be part of and grow from…”
Speaking about the music industry in general, Justin said the system is “flawed”.
“It sets men, especially white men, up for success. It’s designed this way,” he wrote. “As a man in a privileged position I have to be vocal about this.”
“Because of my ignorance, I didn’t recognise it was all that it was for a while it was happening in my own life but I do not want to ever benefit from others being pulled down again.”
“I have not been perfect in navigating all of this throughout my career. I know this apology is the first step and doesn’t absolve the past.
“I want to take accountability for my own missteps in all of this as well as part of a world that uplifts and supports.
Justin concluded his statement by writing: “I care deeply about the wellbeing of the people I love and have loved. I can do better and I will do better.”
The singer later supported the #FreeBritney movement to release Britney from her conservatorship after hearing her bombshell testimony in June.
He wrote on Twitter at the time: “After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time.”
“Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right. No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body.”
“No one should EVER be held against their will… or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for.”
“Jess and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time,” the singer added, referring to his wife Jessica Biel. We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live.”
The conservatorship was terminated earlier this month after 13 years.
