Britney Spears’ father Jamie denies he bugged her bedroom during conservatorship

Britney Spears’ father Jamie has denied he bugged her bedroom during her controversial conservatorship.

The 69-year-old submitted a sworn declaration to the Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, nine months after a bombshell documentary accused him of placing a secret listening device in her home.

Jamie wrote in court documents obtained by Page Six: “I am informed of the allegation … that a listening device or ‘bug’ was placed [in] her bedroom as surveillance during the conservatorship. This allegation is false.”

“I never conducted or authorized any surveillance of Britney’s bedroom at any time, including during the conservatorship,” he continued.

“I am not aware of any such surveillance having occurred.”

Jamie also said “under penalty of perjury” that “if called and sworn as a witness,” he “could and would testify” that his declaration is “true and correct.”

In ‘The New York Times Presents: Controlling Britney Spears,’ which premiered on FX and Hulu in September 2021, a former security employee claimed that Jamie had secretly captured more than 180 hours of audio recordings of Britney in her bedroom.

The alleged recordings including conversations with her children and lawyer.

The documentary also claimed Jamie monitored the text messages, calls and internet history on Britney’s phone.

Alex Vlasov and the company he worked for, Black Box Security, supported his allegations by providing alleged recordings, emails and texts to the Times.

Vivian Lee Thoreen, Jamie’s lawyer at the time, said in a statement in the documentary that her client’s “actions were done with the knowledge and consent of Britney, her court-appointed attorney [Samuel D. Ingham III] and/or the court.”

Then in January, Britney’s attorney enlisted former FBI special agent Sherine Ebadi to investigate the newspaper’s reporting.

She corroborated that Jamie had “engaged in and directed others to engage in unconscionable violations of [Britney’s] privacy and civil liberties.”

Britney was freed from her conservatorship in November 2021, following a lengthy court battle.

The legal arrangement allowed her father to control her business dealings and finances for 14 years, after she suffered an alleged breakdown in 2008.