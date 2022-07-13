Britney Spears’ ex Jason Alexander pleads not guilty after attempting to crash her wedding

Britney Spears’ ex Jason Alexander has officially pleaded not guilty after attempting to crash her wedding last month.

The pop star and her new husband Sam Asghari obtained a restraining order against the 41-year-old after he attempted to crash their wedding on June 9.

According to E! News, Jason was charged with trespassing, vandalism and battery, hours after he showed up to the venue uninvited.

Ventura County Senior Deputy District Attorney Erin Meister told Page Six that Jason appeared in Ventura County Superior Court via a Zoom call.

The 41-year-old entered a not guilty plea on all counts, including one felony count of stalking with a prior domestic violence conviction, and three misdemeanor counts of aggravated trespassing, refusing to leave private property, vandalism, and battery.

Jason also faces a special enhancement charge because he was on probation for an unrelated case out of Tennessee at the time of his alleged crimes in California – which he denied on Tuesday.

Britney’s ex remains in jail, alternatively to a $100,000 bail, as he awaits his next hearing which is scheduled for August 2.

Prior to the incident, Jason had posted an Instagram Live from outside her property in which he said he was there to “crash” the wedding.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department, an alleged altercation occurred with security officers, during which items had been broken.

Britney famously married Jason in Las Vegas back in 2004, but their marriage was annulled after just 55 hours.

Britney married her longtime partner Sam at her home in Los Angeles on June 9, after five years together.

The couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony, with only 60 people in attendance – including some famous faces.

However, the singer’s parents Jamie and Lynne, and her sister Jamie Lynn, were not invited.

Nor were her kids – Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15 – who she shares with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, who also did not attend the ceremony.