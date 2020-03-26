Britney Spears claims to have beaten Usain Bolt’s world record

Britney Spears has claimed she ran 100m in just 5.97 seconds, beating Usain Bolt’s world record.
The mum of two shared on Instagram: “Ran my first 5 !!!! Getting over your fear of pushing it in the beginning is key …. once I did that I hit 5 !!!!!”
“Usually I run 6 or 7 …. my first try was 9 …. and now I did it whoop !!!!! 100 meter dash.”
Fans flocked to her comments section after she posted the screenshot of her impressive time.
One commented: “Fastest person to ever live.”
While another wrote:”Queen of world records.”
A third posted: “Is your distance correct? Lol Usain Bolts world record time for 100m dash is 9.58 seconds.”