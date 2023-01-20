Britney Spears claims she’s changed her name

Britney Spears has claimed she’s changed her name.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the 41-year-old shared a photo of a planet.

She cryptically wrote: “A bright one… easy does it !!! Thank you, childhood friend, I found my ball… don’t underestimate the power of purity !!!”

“I see right through it all,” Britney continued to write. “it has liquid and is wet… it’s playful and has mass !!!”

Revealing her name change, she penned: “I changed my name to River Red 🔴 !!!”

“Yet the fire 🔥 is where it illuminates 💡 … to stare at it and jump right in with no fear at all !!!!”

“Shit. Now I have to find my FORK 😏🍴😂 !!!”

Britney also changed the name in her Instagram bio to River Red.

However, her Instagram username remains @britneyspears.

The 41-year-old married her beau Sam Asghari in a lavish ceremony on June 9, 2022.