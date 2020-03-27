Britney Spears claims she was ‘joking’ about being faster than Usain Bolt

Britney Spears has claimed that she was “joking” about being faster than Usain Bolt.
Earlier this week, the pop star told fans that she ran 100m in just 5.97 seconds, beating Usain Bolt’s world record.
After Britney’s post went viral, she was forced to clarify that she’s not actually faster than the Olympic athlete.
In a lengthy Instagram post, the mum of two said: “Obviously I was joking about running the 100 meter dash in 5.97 seconds …. the world record is held by Usain Bolt which is 9.58 seconds.”
Okay I guess I’m bored …. in my home for two weeks of quarantine and I’m modeling dresses I never knew I had 😂😂👗👠💕🙄 !!!! I tried to screen shot a picture but it didn’t work 🤷♀️🤷♀️🤷♀️ I realized I had my hair in a pony tail and no shoes 😂😂😅 anyhow I got this cute video !!! I was tired of being still so I got up to go dance in this orange dress 💃🏼 ….. and do you know what I just learned today ??!? That orange symbolizes wealth, success, stimulation, happiness, fun, balance, sexuality, enjoyment, expression, heat, sunshine, and warmth ☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️🧘🏼♀️ and that’s how I felt when I put it on !!!!!! PS …. obviously I was joking about running the 100 meter dash in 5.97 seconds …. the world record is held by Usain Bolt which is 9.58 seconds …. but you better believe I’m coming for the world record 😂 !!!! #joking #workbitch
She added: “But you better believe I’m coming for the world record 😂 !!!! #joking.”
The 38-year-old also deleted the original post she shared about running 100m in 5.97 seconds.
It had read: “Ran my first 5 !!!! Getting over your fear of pushing it in the beginning is key …. once I did that I hit 5 !!!!!”
“Usually I run 6 or 7 …. my first try was 9 …. and now I did it whoop !!!!! 100 meter dash.”