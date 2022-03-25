Britney Spears claims her father Jamie ‘humiliated’ her with body-shaming comments

Britney Spears has claimed her father Jamie humiliated her by making comments about her weight.

The singer was freed from her conservatorship in November, almost 14 years after her father established it in 2008 to take control of her life and career.

Britney has now alleged that her father body-shamed her during the restrictive legal arrangement.

In a lengthy post shared on Instagram, she wrote: “My dad always told me I was fat and being the heavy girl on stage wasn’t fun … it was humiliating !!!”

Britney went on to reveal she only “had one good” magazine cover printed throughout her conservatorship, and added: “The rest were extremely bad !!!

“They could have at least used technology … but they used it to make it worse !!! Such a f**king waste of time.”

Britney also talked about wanting to get a boob job in the post, writing: “It’s crazy living in Los Angeles … I was thinking about getting a boob job … my boobs are fairly small.”

The superstar went on to add: “I mean with the right bra it’s fine but I was curious what a doctor would say !!!”

Britney went on to tell fans that she had recently booked a doctors appointment to get her boobs done but ultimately left when “nobody was there” to let her in saying: “I’ve never been back.”

In another section of the post, the Toxic singer opened up about about the four-month period she spent at a mental health facility, that she claims was against her will.

She added: “When my family sent me to that place the main thing that hurt me was the medicine they put me on !!!” she wrote.

“You can go brain dead if you take too much, that’s how strong it is !!! It made me stupid and said and I gained so much weight.”

She continued saying: “I felt ugly angry and mean therefore I was just that !!!”

The Grammy winner concluded the lengthy post by telling fans she is still “finding herself” three years after her traumatic experience at the mental health facility.