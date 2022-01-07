Britney Spears celebrates being a ‘free woman’ by sharing series of nude photos

Britney Spears is loving her newfound freedom, following the termination of her conservatorship in November.

On Thursday, the 40-year-old shared two photos of herself wearing nothing but white stockings and a lace choker on Instagram.

Covering her modesty with pink emojis, Britney captioned the post: “Free woman energy has never felt better.”

In another post, the pop singer also told fans that she had her first glass of red wine in 13 years over the weekend.

After visiting Catch restaurant in Los Angeles, Britney took to Instagram to describe her experience at the celebrity hotspot.

The mother-of-two said it was “one of the most magical experiences” of her life, and that she would “never forget it”.

The singer’s conservatorship was officially terminated by Judge Brenda Penny in November, following a lengthy court battle.

While Judge Brenda Penny effectively terminated Britney’s 13-year long conservatorship, an accountant serving as her temporary conservator will retain some powers.

Public accountant John Zabel, who was appointed her temporary conservator in September, will be able to transfer assets to Britney’s estate and execute “supplemental” decisions on its behalf.

Britney’s conservatorship was terminated two months after her father was forced to step down as her conservator.

The pop singer filed a petition to replace her father Jamie as the conservator of her estate in July.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, Britney’s estate is worth $57.4 million – which includes $2.7 million in cash assets, and $54.7 million in non-cash assets.

Britney was placed under a conservatorship after she suffered an alleged breakdown in 2008.

A conservatorship is granted to those who are incapable of making decisions, such as people with mental disabilities.

The arrangement put her estate, financial assets, and some personal assets under the control of her father Jamie, and lawyer Andrew Wallet – who later resigned from the role.