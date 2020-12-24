Britney Spears’ boyfriend reveals he tested positive for coronavirus

The 26-year-old admitted he was "lucky" to have caught the news before infecting loved ones

Sam Asghari has revealed he has tested tested for the coronavirus.

The 26-year-old, who is dating Britney Spears, made the announcement via Instagram on Wednesday.

The model and personal trainer wrote: “2020 has been a crazy/twisted year for all of us.

“Recently I tested positive for Covid-19, I was lucky enough to catch the news before being around and infecting my loved ones (friends, family, significant other).”

“I quickly isolated myself and started my quarantine process alone. 🙏🏽” he explained.

Sam credited his “healthy lifestyle” for experiencing symptoms that resembled that of a common cold for a short period of time before recovering.

He wrote: “I spend a lot of time cleansing And thinking about how important our health is in General even outside of Covid, at the end of our lives one of the most important things will be health, I will continue to do my best and inspire you guys to also live a healthy lifestyle. 🍎🍉”

On his Instagram Stories, Sam further explained: “My healthy lifestyle and my strong immune system helped me a lot because I only had common cold symptoms for one day.

“I understand there has been healthy people that got it and they were a tough time with it,” he added.