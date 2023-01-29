Britney Spears assures fans she’s ‘alive and well’ after police were called to her home

Britney Spears has assured fans she’s “alive and well”, after police were called to her home.

Earlier this week, worried fans asked police to check up on the singer, after she shut down her Instagram account.

A spokesperson for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office told PEOPLE that deputies received multiple calls around 11pm on Tuesday from fans.

The spokesperson said: “Out of an abundance of caution, we responded to her home for a check on her well-being and determined she was safe and in no danger.”

Britney has since taken to Twitter to address the situation.

Alongside a video of herself, she wrote: “Yep that’s me … I’m alive and well. But not really convinced on these health juices, I mean there are SO MANY !!! Yoga and chest call me in. I do it inside, outside, wherever I fancy … this is me at a gym living my best life!!!”

“I shut down my Instagram because there were too many people saying I looked like an idiot dancing and that I looked crazy. Honestly I was doing my best but it disturbed me to see people freely talk about it on TV … yep it hurt my feelings.”

Britney continued: “I’m sensitive and honestly I would rather take a break and do my ice cream diet anyway… I know I thought it was a joke too … but it’s not … it works … surprisingly enough !!!”

“I’m shocked as hell that when I took my Instagram down fans got worried and sent the cops to my house… it really was uncalled for … l adore my fans but for those who did that aren’t real fans and I honestly felt like it was a way to make me look bad !!!”

She added: “Please again know I’m doing the best I can … l’m alive, fine, healthy, and ready to start a new day – a new morning anew !!! To my real fans, God bless you!!!”