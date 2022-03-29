Britney Spears appears to take swipe at ex Justin Timberlake in since-deleted post

Britney Spears appears to have taken a swipe at her ex Justin Timberlake in a since-deleted Instagram post.

The singer famously dated the former NSYNC frontman from 1999 until their high-profile break up in 2002.

Their split inspired Justin’s hit song Cry Me A River, and he even hired a Britney look-alike for the music video.

Earlier this week, Britney uploaded a video of her dancing to Dusty Springfield’s Son Of A Preacher Man.

The Toxic singer captioned the post: “Dear child … your mom had a serving with her book at the exact time when you needed her most …all for WHAT ??? FAME and ATTENTION!!!!”

The caption is believed to be in relation to her mom’s 2008 memoir ‘Through the Storm: A Real Story of Fame and Family in a Tabloid World’, which was published a year after Britney dealt with a public breakdown.

Britney added: “Your ex did the same thing … he served with his first album using your name claiming you did him dirty!!!!”, seemingly referencing Cry Me A River.

The 40-year-old later changed her lengthy caption and replaced it with three red rose emojis.

In February last year, Justin officially apologized to his ex-girlfriend after The New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears was released.

After watching the film, fans were horrified by Justin’s treatment of Britney in the press, and the misogynistic comments he made about her in interviews after their break up.

The documentary backlash also caused fans to revisit the time Justin performed alongside Janet Jackson at the Super Bowl in 2004.

At the time, Janet faced intense scrutiny when her breast was accidentally exposed during their performance, and Justin was criticised for not speaking out to defend her.

Responding to the backlash in a statement shared on social media, Justin apologised to his former girlfriend Britney, and to Janet.

His statement read: “I’ve seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond. I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right.”

“I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.”

“I specifically want to apologise to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed.”

“I also feel compelled to respond, in part, because everyone involved deserves better and most importantly, because this is a larger conversation that I wholeheartedly want to be part of and grow from…”

Speaking about the music industry in general, Justin said the system is “flawed”.

“It sets men, especially white men, up for success. It’s designed this way,” he wrote. “As a man in a privileged position I have to be vocal about this.”

“Because of my ignorance, I didn’t recognise it was all that it was for a while it was happening in my own life but I do not want to ever benefit from others being pulled down again.”

“I have not been perfect in navigating all of this throughout my career. I know this apology is the first step and doesn’t absolve the past.

“I want to take accountability for my own missteps in all of this as well as part of a world that uplifts and supports.

Justin concluded his statement by writing: “I care deeply about the wellbeing of the people I love and have loved. I can do better and I will do better.”