Britney Spears appears to end ‘feud’ with sister Jamie Lynn

Britney Spears appears to have ended her “feud” with her sister Jamie Lynn.

The singer revealed in an Instagram post on Tuesday that she paid her younger sister a visit, months after the pair publicly hit out at each.

She wrote: “It was nice to visit my sister on set last week !!! I’ve missed you guys so much !!! Loyal girls stay home but it’s so nice to visit family 😌 !!!”

It comes after Britney threatened to sue Jamie Lynn, after the Zoey 101 star discussed her sister’s life in a series of interviews last year while promoting her memoir ‘The Things I Should Have Said’.

In an interview with Good Morning America last January, Jamie Lynn said she “went out of her way” to help Britney end her controversial 13-year conservatorship, despite the singer’s claims her family never helped her.

After watching Jamie Lynn’s interview, Britney slammed her sister on social media, and claimed she’s “never had to work for anything”.

Britney also accused her younger sister of selling her book “at my expense”, and denied Jamie Lynn’s claims she once locked them in a room with a knife.

Jamie Lynn later responded to Britney’s comments in a statement shared on Instagram.

She wrote: “Last thing I want to be doing is this, but here we are… It’s hard to see these posts, as I know the world also feels. I just wish her well.”

“Brit, I am always here, you know behind the scenes I have always been here. It’s become exhausting when conversations, and texts we have in private don’t match what you post on social media.”

“I know you’re going through a lot and I never want to diminish that, but I also can’t diminish myself.”

“Quite frankly, the things being said are absolutely not the truth, and I have to clarify that, because now it’s getting harder for me to rationalize to my oldest daughter why our family continues to get death threats, as a result of their aunt’s vague and accusatory posts, especially when we know she could tell the truth, and put an end to all of it in one second if she wanted to.”

“Sadly, after a lifetime of staying silent, I have come to realize this isn’t going to be a reality, and I may have to set the record straight myself in order to protect mine and my family’s well being.”

“That being said, I hate to burst my sister’s bubble, but my book is not about her. I can’t help that I was born a Spears too, and that some of my experiences involve my sister.”

“I’ve worked hard since before I was even a teenager, and I’ve built my career in spite of just being someone’s little sister,” she wrote.

“There are no sides, and I don’t want drama, but I’m speaking my truth to heal my traumas, so I can close this chapter and move forward, and I wish my sister could do the same.”

“No matter what comes, I will always love my big sister, and be here for her. It’s time to put an end to the unhealthy chaos that has controlled my life for so long,” Jamie Lynn added.