Britney Spears and Sam Asghari thank fans for support after pregnancy loss

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have thanked fans for their support, after announcing the loss of their “miracle baby”.

The couple shared the devastating news on social media earlier this week, and kindly asked for privacy at the time.

Days after their announcement, Sam has taken to Instagram to thank fans for their sweet messages of support.

In a post shared on his Instagram Story, he wrote: “We have felt your support. We are taking things positively and moving forward with our future.”

“It’s hard but we are not alone. Thank you for respecting our privacy.”

Britney, 40, and Sam, 28, announced the loss of their “miracle baby” on May 14 in a heartbreaking post on Instagram.

The post read: “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy.”

“This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along, however we were overly excited to share the good news.”

“Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family.”

Britney and Sam first met on the set of her ‘Slumber Party’ music video in 2016.

After five years of dating, the pair got engaged in September 2021.

Months later, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together in April 2022.

The singer is already mum to two children, Sean Preston and Jayden James, whom she shares with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.