Britney Spears and Sam Asghari share the first official photos from their star-studded wedding

The first official photos from Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s star-studded wedding have been released.

The pop singer and her actor beau exchanged vows at her home in Los Angeles on Thursday, June 9, in front of 60 guests – which included some famous faces.

The couple shared the first photos of their wedding day with Vogue magazine, which were taken by Kevin Ostajewski.

Britney wore a custom-made Versace dress for the occasion, which featured a modest bodice, thigh-high slit and lengthy train.

The singer paired the dress with a white satin-edged veil, pearl-beaded mesh gloves and 62 carats’ worth of diamonds from Stephanie Gottilieb.

In addition to dressing Britney for her ceremony, Versace also provided her with three separate looks for her reception; a red-hot fringed mini dress, a black-blazer style mini dress, and a two-toned look.

The fashion mogul herself, Donnatella Versace, was amongst those in attendance at the event.

The couple wed at a location that looked as if it was pulled straight from a fairytale.

A white carriage, draped in light pink flowers and pulled by a white horse waited outside the ivy-clad old-stonework building in which they exchanged their vows.

The star-studded guest list also included Drew Barrymore, Maria Menounos, Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton, Madonna, Zendaya, Selena Gomez, Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Before the ceremony, a source close to Britney told E! News that the singer’s sons – Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15 – who she shares with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, would not attend the wedding.

However, Kevin’s lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan told TMZ that “Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward.”

Perhaps this wasn’t the worst thing in the world, as Britney’s other ex-husband Jason Alexander was arrested after her tried to “crash” the couple’s wedding.

Also not in attendance were Britney’s parents, Jamie and Lynne, and her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears.

Britney, 40, and Sam, 28, got engaged in September 2021, and were spotted ring shopping shortly afterwards.

At the time, the popstar announced the news via Instagram, sharing a video of her diamond ring, and wrote: “I can’t f***ing believe it 💍💍💍💍💍💍❣️!!!!!!”

In April, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together.

However, just one month later, they shared the heartbreaking news that they had lost their “miracle baby”.

The singer and the model have been dating since 2016, after meeting on the set of her Slumber Party music video.