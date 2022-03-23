Britney Spears admits she has ‘no idea’ who Pete Davidson and Scott Disick are

Britney Spears has admitted that she has “no idea” who Pete Davidson and Scott Disick are, in a hilarious response to their recent “wild” boys night.

Pete, who has been dating Kim Kardashian since October last year, took to Scott’s Instagram Stories over the weekend to share a video of the Talentless founder and another friend passed out on a couch.

The 28-year-old turned the camera on himself, showing a blank expression, and sarcastically captioned the video: “Boyz night was wild.”

Pete Davidson Night In With Scott Disick https://t.co/XTro1rEuJm — Marva John (@MarvalousJohn) March 20, 2022

Britney, 40, took to Instagram on Tuesday to repost the clip, and said she was cracking up at their antics – although she had no clue who Pete and Scott were.

In the since-deleted post, the Toxic singer wrote: “Sorry had to repost this. No idea who these people in the video are but it made me laugh so hard !!!!”

Fans were also invested in Pete and Scott’s boys night, with one fan commenting: “They’d probably make funny reality TV.”

Another fan said: “This is my new fave bromance.”