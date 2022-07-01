Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess announce birth of their first child together

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess have announced the birth of their first child together.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star welcomed a baby boy with his professional dancer girlfriend on Tuesday, June 28.

The 48-year-old actor shared the happy news on Instagram by posting a black and white photo of their newborn son holding on to his index finger.

Brian also confirmed their son’s name in the caption, writing: “Zane Walker Green born 6/28 at 12:12 ❤️❤️.”

Sharna shared the same photo on Instagram, and wrote: “My heart is now forever outside of my body.”

While this is Sharna’s first child, Brian is already father to four other children.

The actor shares three sons – Journey, 5, Bodhi, 8, and Noah, 9 – with his ex-wife Megan Fox, and 20-year-old Kassius, whose mom is Vanessa Marcil.

Brian and Sharna started dating at the end of 2020, following his split from Megan.

The 48-year-old confirmed their break up in May 2020, after nearly 10 years of marriage.

Speaking on his podcast, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star said they started to drift apart at the end of 2019.

“Neither one of us did anything to each other. She’s always been honest with me and I’ve always been honest with her,” he said at the time.

“And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family, what we have built is really cool and really special.”

“So we decided let’s make sure we don’t lose that. That no matter what we’re always friends with each other and we’re a united front with the kids.”

Days after Brian announced their split, Megan went public with her now-fiancé Machine Gun Kelly.

The couple met on the set of their upcoming movie Midnight in the Switchgrass, which they filmed back in 2019.