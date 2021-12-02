Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul reveals he’s expecting second child with wife Lauren

Aaron Paul and his wife Lauren have announced that they’re expecting their second child.

The actor, who’s best known for playing Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad, already shares a three-year-old daughter named Annabelle with his wife of eight years.

Lauren shared the happy news on Instagram, by posting a sweet snap of Annabelle doting over her baby bump.

She captioned the post: “We can’t wait to meet you baby! We love you so much already. ♥️.”

Although Aaron is tagged in the photo, he doesn’t appear in the snap alongside his wife and daughter.

A number of famous friends took to the comments to wish the couple well after Lauren shared their baby news online.

The Lumineers star Jeremiah Fraites wrote: “Amazing so happy for you guys.”

Julia Garner commented: “My heart is bursting.”

One Tree Hill’s Sophia Bush also commented heart emojis.