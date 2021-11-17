Bradley Cooper finally addresses romance rumours with A Star Is Born co-star Lady Gaga

Bradley Cooper has finally set the record straight on those Lady Gaga rumours.

The Hollywood actors starred as on-screen lovers in the hit 2018 film A Star Is Born, and their undeniable chemistry sparked rumours of romance – despite the fact that Bradley was in a relationship with model Irina Shayk at the time.

Lady Gaga has always maintained that she and Bradley were not romantically involved and for the first time, Bradley has spoken out about the rumours.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about their steamy Oscar performance of the movie’s song ‘Shallow’, the 46-year-old confirmed they were definitely acting.

The outlet said: “He had conceived the performance to unfold like a scene from the movie in part to help manage his own fears about singing live.”

Bradley explained: “Just from a personal standpoint, it reduces the anxiety level. They kind of fall in love in that scene in the film. It’s that explosive moment that happens to them on a stage in front of thousands of people…It would have been so weird if we were both on stools facing the audience.”

Back in 2019, Lady Gaga told Oprah Winfrey in an interview with Elle: “For me, as a performer and as an actress, of course we wanted people to believe that we were in love. And we wanted people to feel that love at the Oscars.”

“We wanted it to go right through the lens of that camera and to every television that it was being watched on. And we worked hard on it, we worked for days. We mapped the whole thing out—it was orchestrated as a performance,” she added.