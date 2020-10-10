Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Nicole Poturalski slams ‘hateful’ comments about their relationship

The actor started dating the German model over the summer

Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Nicole Poturalski has slammed online trolls for making “hateful” comments about their relationship.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the German model opened up about the negativity she’s faced since her romance with Brad became public.

Speaking in German, the 27-year-old said: “I just don’t understand what goes on in the heads of such people.”

Nicole said she isn’t “the kind of person to spread hate”, before adding: “I have been wondering since forever why people leave hateful comments?”

“Why? What is your benefit? Just in general I want to understand the train of thoughts. Because I don’t get it. It’s just so rude and sad for those commenting.”

“Just don’t follow people you don’t want to see or [if you] don’t like their content. Easy.”

Nicole was first linked to the 56-year-old actor in August, after they were spotted jetting off to France together.

The following month, a source told Us Weekly that Brad and Nicole were “totally falling for each other”, after they bonded over being “dedicated parents”.

Brad shares six children with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie — Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12 — with Jolie.

Meanwhile, Nicole is mother to her seven-year-old son Emil.

Brad’s new relationship comes amid his ongoing custody battle with his ex-wife Angelina, with a trial expected to take place this month.

The former couple have been at loggerheads ever since Angelina filed for divorce in September 2016, as they’ve failed to settle on a permanent custody arrangement for their children.

