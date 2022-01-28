Brad Pitt ‘not dating’ singer Lykke Li despite speculation

Brad Pitt and Swedish singer Lykke Li are not secretly dating, despite recent speculation.

Earlier this week, The Sun reported that the pair, who live in the same neighbourhood, grew close last year.

An insider said: “Brad and Lykke have been able to fly under the radar so easily because they’re neighbours.”

“It’s worked out perfectly for Brad, to have someone he likes living so close,” the source added.

However, an insider has since told Page Six that the 58-year-old actor and 35-year-old pop sensation are categorically not dating.

Their source said: “He [Brad] hasn’t seen her in two years.”

“He met her a couple of years ago. [There’s] nothing negative. They are just not dating.”

Brad has dated some of Hollywood’s biggest names, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Juliette Lewis, and Jennifer Aniston – whom he was married to from 2000 to 2005.

The actor was also previously married to actress Angelina Jolie, who he shares six children with.

The Hollywood couple dated for ten years before they finally the knot in 2014.

However, Angelina filed for divorce from Brad in September 2016, and they are still in the midst of a messy custody battle.