Brad Pitt launches legal action against ex-wife Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt is suing his ex-wife Angelina Jolie for selling her stake in their co-owned French vineyard.

The former couple purchased the Miraval estate, located in the village of Correns, for an estimated €25 million back in 2008.

Since then, Brad has reportedly developed the vineyard at Miraval into a multimillion-dollar business, as it is now one of the world’s top producers of rosé wine.

According to a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles on Thursday, Angelina recently sold her stake in the Chateau Miraval SA company to a Luxembourg-based spirits manufacturer controlled by businessman Yuri Shefler.

The move angered her ex-husband Brad, as the pair allegedly agreed to never sell their respective interests in the company without the other’s consent.

The court documents state: “Jolie consummated the purported sale without Pitt’s knowledge, denying Pitt the consent right she owed him and the right of first refusal her business entity owed his.”

“She sold her interest with the knowledge and intention that Shefler and his affiliates would seek to control the business to which Pitt had devoted himself and to undermine Pitt’s investment in Miraval.”

While the former couple shared the estate equally, Brad has claimed he personally invested millions of dollars into the estate.

The actress reportedly informed Brad of her decision to sell her stake in January 2021.

The suit claims: “Jolie seeks to recover unearned windfall profits for herself while inflicting gratuitous harm on Pitt.”

“Jolie long ago stopped contributing to Miraval — while Pitt poured money and sweat equity into the wine business.”

“Jolie seeks to seize profits she has not earned and returns on an investment she did not make.”

“The purported sale deprives Pitt of his right to enjoy his private home and to oversee the business he developed from scratch.”

The actor’s legal team has requested a trial by jury.

Angelina and Brad split in 2016 after 11 years together, and the former couple share six children – Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox.