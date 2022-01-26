Brad Garrett reveals he secretly married his longtime love IsaBeall Quella last year

Brad Garrett has revealed he secretly got married last year.

The Everybody Loves Raymond star wed his longtime love IsaBeall Quella on November 11, 2021, in Montecito, California.

The 61-year-old confirmed the happy news in a statement to PEOPLE magazine.

The actor said: “I married the love of my life,” before joking: “Her, not so much.”

IsaBeall, 37, wore a stunning gown designed by Reem Acra while Brad donned suit by Di Stefano.

The couple first met in 2008 at Vose Galleries in Boston, where IsaBeall was working at the time.

After dating for seven years, Brad proposed to his girlfriend in December 2015 at the Winston Churchill suite of New York’s Waldorf Astoria.

The couple attempted to tie the knot four separate times but had to postpone the date — twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic, once due to wildfires and a fourth time because of a mudslide.

The newly weds reside in Malibu with their two dogs, Ivy and Chester, who were present on their wedding day. Brad was previously married to Jill Diven for seven years before they divorced in 2006. The former couple are parents to a 23-year-old son named Max, and a 22-year-old daughter named Hope. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brad Garrett (@bradgarrett)