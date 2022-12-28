Bob Marley’s grandson Jo Mersa dies aged 31

Joseph ‘Jo Mersa’ Marley has died aged 31.

He was the grandson of reggae legend Bob Marley, and son of film producer Stephen Marley.

The musician was found unresponsive in a vehicle on Tuesday, and according to Florida-based radio station WZPP – he died of an asthma attack

Jo Mersa was born in Jamaica in 1992 and moved to Miami when he was 11 years old.

He began writing music in primary school and released his first official song, titled My Girl, in 2010.

In 2014, he released his debut EP, titled Comfortable, and later joined his father Stephen on a track from his album Revelation Part 2: The Fruit of Life, titled Revelation Party.

Take a listen to our latest episode of The Gosscast, where we chat about the biggest showbiz stories of the year. The breakups, the makeups and the most shocking celeb moments of 2022.