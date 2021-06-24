Blink-182 star Mark Hoppus reveals he’s been diagnosed with cancer

Mark Hoppus has revealed he’s been diagnosed with cancer.

The 49-year-old is best known for being the bassist and co-lead vocalist of the rock band Blink-182.

Sharing the news via his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the musician wrote: “For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer.”

“It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.”

“I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all.”

Mark then shared a photo of himself sitting in a hospital room, along with the caption: “Yes hello. One cancer treatment, please.”

Mark founded Blink-182 in 1992, and he performs alongside drummer Travis Barker and guitarist and vocalist Matt Skiba.