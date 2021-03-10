Bling Empire stars Kelly Mi Li and Andrew Gray split after five years together

The couple's tumultuous relationship was documented on the Netflix reality show

Bling Empire stars Kelly Mi Li and Andrew Gray have split after five years together.

The couple’s tumultuous relationship was documented on the Netflix reality show, which follows the lives of wealthy Asian Americans living in Los Angeles.

Sharing the news via Instagram on Tuesday, Kelly wrote: “Over the past 5 and half years, Andrew and I have shared some incredible times together.”

“I have a tremendous amount of respect and love for him and will always cherish the memories we made. However, we have made the difficult decision to officially separate at this point in our lives.”

“We are both so grateful to have experienced a relationship that allowed us to grow and learn so much. Moving forward, Andrew and I plan to continue working on becoming the best versions of ourselves individually.”

“We want to express our appreciation for your continued support and thank you for allowing us to share our journey. We kindly ask for you to respect our privacy during this time of transition.”

Andrew shared the same snap to his Instagram with a similar statement.

