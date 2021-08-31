Bling Empire stars Jessey Lee and Cherie Chan get engaged AGAIN

The couple are parents to two children

Bling Empire stars Jessey Lee and Cherie Chan have gotten engaged again.

In the season finale of the Netflix show’s first season, which followed the lives of a group of wealthy Asian-Americans living in Los Angeles, Cherie surprised her beau by proposing to him.

On Monday night, Jessey was the one to get down on one knee, as he popped the question to his fiancée while on a romantic trip to Paris.

Jessey arranged to have the Jacquemart-André Museum closed to the public, and brought his wife-to-be there for a date night.

He popped the question in front of a commissioned painting of himself and Cherie, along with the words “Will You Marry Me?”

Speaking to PEOPLE magazine, Jessey said: “Although Cherie had proposed to me, I’m glad I got to propose to her now. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do but the timing wasn’t right.”

The couple have two children together – J’adore, 5, and Jevon, 2.

Chérie admitted the proposal took her by surprise, telling the publication: “I was very, very shocked, I thought we were just doing a private tour, but Jessey shutdown the whole museum for me.”

“The special painting is something that I’ll always hold dear to my heart. We finally feel engaged and we are ready to plan the wedding now. Thank you for everyone’s support.”