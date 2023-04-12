Bling Empire star Kelly Mi Li announces the birth of her first child

Bling Empire star Kelly Mi Li has announced the birth of her first child.

The 37-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of her cradling her newborn baby in the hospital.

She wrote: “Happy birthday to our little Easter bunny 🐰 After a little over 24 hours of labor, you’re finally here!”

“There’s so much love and kindness you are surrounded by, and so many people for you to meet. Welcome to the world, we can’t wait to show you around! ❤️”

The new mum later confirmed to PEOPLE that she had welcomed a baby girl called Mili.

Kelly, who went Instagram official with her boyfriend William Ma last October, was previously married to businessman Lin Miao. She filed for divorce from him in 2014.

Kelly had an on-again, off-again relationship with her co-star Andrew Gray, but they broke up last year.