Bling Empire star Kelly Mi Li announces her pregnancy

Bling Empire star Kelly Mi Li is expecting her first child.
The 37-year-old shared her pregnancy news with her 457K Instagram followers on Thursday.
Alongside a photo of her holding up a positive pregnancy test, she wrote: “Well, the mystery to why I’ve been craving sweets and not just spicy food is finally solved! 😅 We’re so beyond grateful and excited to be starting this new chapter in our lives 🥰”
The mum-to-be added: “PS: If you watch #BlingEmpire, then you know how much my mom wants to be a grandma! Swipe right to see her reaction with the news! 🥹”
In the video, Kelly is seen surprising her mother with a box filled with a sonogram, the pregnancy test result, baby shoes and a baby shirt that reads: “Hello. See you soon, grandma.”
Her mum then explains: “Oh, pregnant! Are you serious?!”
Kelly, who went Instagram official with her new mystery man last month, was previously married to businessman Lin Miao.
She filed for divorce from him in 2014.
Kelly had an on-again, off-again relationship with her co-star Andrew Gray, but they broke up last year.