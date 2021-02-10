Blake Lively shares her delight after impressing Great British Bake Off judge with unicorn cake

The actress is a huge fan of the baking competition

Blake Lively shares her delight after impressing Great British Bake Off judge...

Blake Lively has shared her delight after impressing a Great British Bake Off judge with her cake making talents.

Earlier this week, the Gossip Girl star shared a video of a pink unicorn cake she made for her older sister Robyn.

In the caption, the actress tagged GBBO judge Paul Hollywood, seeking his approval.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively)

The 33-year-old wrote: “If I don’t get a handshake from @paul.hollywood after decorating this one, I quit.”

Hours later, Blake couldn’t contain her excitement after the popular judge commented under her post, giving his seal of approval.

Sharing a ‘virtual handshake’ in the comment section, Paul simply wrote: “🤝 nice work X.”

The actress reposted the comment on her Instagram Story multiple times, alongside some hilarious GBBO gifs.

Fans of the popular baking competition were very amused by their unlikely interaction, and reacted to Paul’s message in the comment section.

One fan wrote:”THIS just made my day. 😂”

Another commented: “omg I wish you could actually taste it to validate this handshake 🤝 you guys make a video we all want to see now how it goes 😂.”