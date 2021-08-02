Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds mark their ‘first date’ anniversary in the sweetest way

It's been 10 years since they went on their first date

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds mark their ‘first date’ anniversary in the...

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have marked their ‘first date’ anniversary in the sweetest way.

The a-list couple went on their first date back in July 2011 at O Ya sushi restaurant in Boston.

Ten years later, Blake and Ryan returned to the same restaurant to mark the occasion.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a sweet snap of her and Ryan dressed up for their date.

She captioned the post: “10 years later. We still go out on our ‘first date.’ But in much more comfortable shoes.”

The 33-year-old also shared a photo of Ryan outside the restaurant, and wrote: “If it weren’t for this place. We wouldn’t be together.”

“No joke. No restaurant means more to us.”

The Deadpool actor also shared a photo of him and Blake posing with the restaurant’s staff in the kitchen.

The couple met while filming Green Lantern back in 2010.

Two years later, Blake and Ryan tied the knot in September 2012, and they’ve since welcomed three daughters – James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 1.