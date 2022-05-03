Blac Chyna loses $100 million defamation case against the Kardashian-Jenner family

Blac Chyna has lost her $100 million defamation case against the Kardashian-Jenner family.

The 33-year-old sued members of the Kardashian-Jenner family for $100 million on claims of defamation and illegal interference with her contracts and business dealings.

The model had claimed Kim, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner “conspired” to cancel her E! reality show ‘Rob & Chyna’ in 2017 – which they strongly denied.

One week after the case started in court, the jury found the Kardashian-Jenners did not have to pay Chyna damages regarding her loss of income and future earnings.

However, the jury did find the family’s actions were not justified with respect to Chyna’s “contractual relationship” with the E! Network.

Speaking outside the courthouse, Chyna’s lawyer Lynne Ciani told reporters that she and her client would appeal the decision.

Lynne said: ”Two things. Number one, the jury found that Chyna had not physically abused Rob Kardashian.”

“Number two, the jury found that all four defendants intentionally interfered with [Chyna’s] contracts with the E! Network. We will appeal the remainder of the verdict.”

The Kardashian-Jenner’s were not in court for the verdict as they were attending the 2022 Met Gala.

The family’s attorney, Michael Rhodes, revealed he spoke to the family after the verdict was announced.

“I think the case was very clear cut. The jury got it. I appreciate their service. I think the judge did a wonderful job of making sure it was a fair trial,” he said.

“They [the Kardashian-Jenners] were very pleased, very grateful. They were emphatic in their explicit expression of pleasure.”

“I got to know them quite well over the last few years, and as you know, they’re exuberant.”