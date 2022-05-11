Blac Chyna claims judge who oversaw her case against the Kardashians was ‘extremely biased’

Blac Chyna has claimed the judge who oversaw her case against the Kardashian-Jenner family was “extremely biased”.

The 33-year-old lost her $100 million defamation case against the famous family last week, following a week-long trial.

The model, who shares a daughter with Rob Kardashian, sued members of the KarJenner clan on claims of defamation and illegal interference with her contracts and business dealings.

Chyna had claimed Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner “conspired” to cancel her E! reality show ‘Rob & Chyna’ in 2017 – which they strongly denied.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the 33-year-old is now filing a peremptory challenge against Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Gregory W. Alarcon, who oversaw the case.

In the documents, the model accuses the judge of exhibiting an “undeniably hostile and extremely biased” attitude towards her and her attorney Ms. Lynne Ciani.

Chyna also said she believes his alleged bias impacted several parts of the case, including “the jury making ‘key liability verdicts in her favor'”.

On Monday, the Kardashian-Jenner family’s attorney Michael G. Rhode filed a 20-page opposition against Chyna’s challenge.

In response, Rhode questioned why Chyna and her attorney didn’t share their apparent issues with the judge sooner.

The documents state: “Plaintiff claims Judge Alarcon exhibited an ‘undeniably hostile and extremely biased’ attitude towards her and Ms Ciani since April 19 and April 20, 2022 – the day both sides presented opening statements to the jury – yet Plaintiff and her counsel nonetheless proceeded without complaint as Judge Alarcon presided over a 10-day trial.”

“Plaintiff’s statement and sworn declaration of disqualification is a baseless effort to save face after losing at trial and is devoid of any legal basis to disqualify Judge Alarcon from presiding over further matters in this action.”

“While Plaintiff and her counsel Lynne Ciani are understandably disappointed about the jury’s defence verdict following an emotionally charged trial, their effort to make a scapegoat of Judge Alarcon is frivolous, dishonest, and deserving of sanctions.”

Finally, the family’s legal team requested Chyna’s “statement of disqualification be stricken, that her request for disqualification be denied, and that Ms. Ciani be sanctioned in an amount to be determined in [the family’s] separately served noticed motion.”

A peremptory challenge to replace a judge can be filed just once by either side during a litigation under California law.

If Chyna’s challenge is successful, the judge will be removed from the case.

Speaking outside court last week, the 33-year-old’s lawyer Lynne Ciani told reporters that she and her client would appeal the verdict of the trial.

Lynne said: “Two things. Number one, the jury found that Chyna had not physically abused Rob Kardashian.”

“Number two, the jury found that all four defendants intentionally interfered with [Chyna’s] contracts with the E! Network. We will appeal the remainder of the verdict.”

The Kardashian-Jenner’s were not in court for the verdict last week, as they were attending the 2022 Met Gala.

However the family’s attorney, Michael Rhodes, revealed he spoke to the family after the verdict was announced.

He said: “I think the case was very clear cut. The jury got it. I appreciate their service. I think the judge did a wonderful job of making sure it was a fair trial.”

“They [the Kardashian-Jenners] were very pleased, very grateful. They were emphatic in their explicit expression of pleasure.”

“I got to know them quite well over the last few years, and as you know, they’re exuberant.”