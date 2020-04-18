Blac Chyna claims ‘bombshell evidence’ will prove she never attacked Rob Kardashian

The reality star has accused Chyna of assaulting him back in 2016

Blac Chyna has claimed she has “bombshell evidence” that will prove she never attacked her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian.

As part of his ongoing assault lawsuit against Chyna, Rob detailed an alleged altercation between them, that took place in December 2016 .

The father-of-one claimed Chyna physically attacked him, pointed a gun at him, and choked him with an iPhone charger.

However, in new legal documents obtained by The Blast, Chyna has said that she has “evidence” that will prove she never abused her ex-fiancé.

The 31-year-old has claimed that she obtained a 2016 report from the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services, that looked into the alleged incident between them.

In the report, Rob allegedly admitted that Chyna never hit him.

The documents state: “When questioned by DCFS on January 4, 2017 (just 3 weeks after Chyna’s alleged ‘violent attack’) about an ‘anonymous’ report of domestic violence against Rob by Chyna, Rob replied that the allegations are ‘false’ and ‘there is no domestic violence between [me] and [Chyna].'”

Chyna and her legal team believe this proves that Rob “perjured himself by testifying under oath that Chyna hit him in December 2016,” and the Instagram model wants the lawsuit tossed out.

In response, Rob’s attorney Marty Singer said: “Blac Chyna’s physical attack on Rob Kardashian was witnessed by multiple individuals, each of whom submitted sworn declarations in support of Rob.”

“Chyna does not make any effort to refute these witnesses’ statements, because it is impossible.”

“Chyna and her attorney know that these witnesses confirm that she brutally physically attacked Rob, pointed a gun at his head and threatened to kill him. Witnesses also confirm that Rob suffered bruising, abrasions and scratches.”