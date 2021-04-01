The 22-year-old welcomed her first child last week

Bindi Irwin shares sweet new photo with her newborn daughter

Bindi Irwin has shared a sweet new photo with her newborn daughter.

The 22-year-old welcomed her first child, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, with her husband Chandler Powell last week.

Marking one week since her baby’s birth, Bindi shared a new family snap on Instagram, writing: “Our perfect Grace Warrior is one week old. This week has been filled with sweet snuggles and infinite love.”

Sharing the news of Grace’s birth, the new mum revealed the newborn’s middle names are a tribute to her late father, Steve Irwin.

She wrote: “March 25, 2021. Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter.”

“Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light. Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s.”

“Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior.”

The Australian wildlife expert was tragically killed back in 2006, after he was pierced in the chest by a stingray barb – causing a massive injury to his heart.

Bindi continued: “Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad.”

“There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed,” she added.

The 22-year-old announced her pregnancy last August, months after she married Chandler in a private ceremony at the Australia Zoo in March 2020.