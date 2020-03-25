Bindi Irwin ‘secretly marries fiancé’ in last minute ceremony – hours before coronavirus lockdown

The Australian government will ban all large weddings from tonight due to the coronavirus pandemic

Bindi Irwin reportedly married her fiancé Chandler Powell, hours before the Australian government banned all large weddings due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to reports, the daughter of the late Steve Irwin wed her fiancé in a last-minute ceremony at the Australia Zoo on Wednesday afternoon.

It’s believed her brother Robert Irwin escorted her down the aisle in the place of her adored father, who tragically died back in 2006 when he was pierced through the heart by a stingray barb.

The young couple had always planned on getting married at the Australia Zoo, which Steve and his wife Terri Raines made famous through their reality TV series The Crocodile Hunter.

However, it’s believed they brought their wedding date forward at the last minute – as Australia will implement a ban on all large weddings from tonight.

As of midnight on Wednesday, weddings can only go ahead with a maximum of five people – the couple, a celebrant and witnesses.

In aerial footage obtained by 7News in Australia, people can be seen rushing around to set up the wedding ceremony.

A woman, believed to be Bindi, can also be seen getting out of a car wearing a white dress, as she’s shielded by umbrellas.

There’s no survivor on tonight so I’m glued to the Bindi Irwin wedding news chopperhttps://t.co/8orGRd07O8 — Sophie Welsh (@soph_welsh) March 25, 2020

Bindi and Chandler had documented their wedding planning journey since last summer on social media.

At the beginning of March, Bindi posted an image of herself, Chandler and Robert holding her bridal bouquet flowers.

“Robert and Chandler kindly helped me choose the flowers for my bridal bouquet,” she wrote.

The television star then asked her followers to relay any wedding advise they may have to her.

“If you have wedding advice, please comment below. I always love and appreciate ideas. xx,” she revealed.